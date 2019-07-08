EU works for European candidate at IMF

8 July 2019 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union wants to have a European candidate to replace Christine Lagarde at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, a senior EU official said on Monday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

“There is a strong urge among European countries to come with one candidate,” the official said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that could informally discuss the matter.

The official said that the president of the Eurogroup, Mario Centeno, was among those working on this.

