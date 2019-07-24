Bangladesh flood victims receive money via mobile transfers in UN relief project

24 July 2019 05:12 (UTC+04:00)

Some 25,000 flood victims in Bangladesh have received money through mobile transfers in a UN relief project, a UN spokesman said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said in the World Food Programme's relief efforts, an innovative project, which uses weather forecasts to trigger early actions such as cash transfers, is being used for the first time.

He said some 5,000 households, or 25,000 of the most vulnerable people, have received money through mobile transfers as part of the project.

The WFP is working with the government of Bangladesh to help more than 275,000 people affected by flooding in the country's northwest, he said.

More than 2 million people have been affected in nearly one third of Bangladesh's 64 districts, according to the government of Bangladesh.

UN humanitarian partners reported earlier that at least 30 people had been killed by monsoon rain-triggered landslides and flooding in parts of Bangladesh.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Millions stranded in India as early monsoon downpours bring flood havoc
Other News 17 July 15:59
Floods, mudslides and lightning kill at least 75 as monsoon blasts Nepal, Bangladesh and India
World 14 July 22:52
More than 3,200 people in flooded zone in Irkutsk Region seek medical treatment
World 8 July 07:39
Iran to hold 3rd national hydrology forum in Tabriz
Business 20 June 10:10
6 dead, 1 missing as hail, floods hit east China
China 9 June 14:37
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
US 1 June 04:41
Latest
Snapchat users up 8% in a year to 203 million
World 06:05
4 suspected jihadists detained in Spain
Europe 05:38
78 armed group members killed in NW Nigeria cleanup operation
World 04:31
China firmly opposes U.S. sanctions against its company
China 04:05
Egypt announces new gas discovery in Nile Delta area
World 03:40
Universal Studios Hollywood marks grand opening of "Jurassic World" ride
World 03:07
69 people injured in Canadian traffic accident
World 02:58
Armed men rob bank transport vehicle of 20 mln Yemeni riyals
World 02:39
Canada: two teens thought missing named as suspects in double murder
World 01:49