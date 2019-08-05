Syrian airstrikes continue in Idlib following faltering cease-fire: monitor

5 August 2019 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Syrian airstrikes resumed to target rebel positions in the country's northwestern province of Idlib on Monday following three days of a tenuous cease-fire, a war monitor reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Following three days of halt, the airstrikes continued as the Syrian army declared the resumption of the military operation in Idlib, accusing the rebels of violating a recently-established cease-fire, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said that the army also continued the ground shelling on areas in Idlib.

On Monday, the Syrian army declared in a statement the resumption of military operations in Idlib, citing the cease-fire violation by the rebels.

The Syrian army said the "terrorist groups" refused to abide by the cease-fire deal that went into force on August 1 in the de-escalation zone in Idlib and launched several attacks on civilians in nearby areas.

The de-escalation zones' deal was established last September under the supervision of Turkey and Russia.

It includes Idlib, as well as countryside areas of the nearby provinces of Hama and Latakia and areas in Aleppo province in northwestern Syria.

Idlib, in particular, is the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

Last April, the military showdown returned on the surface and battles were reported in the northern countryside of Hama near Idlib.

The recent cease-fire was reached in the 13th round of Syrian talks in the Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan, previously known as Astana.

The guarantors of the talks, as well as government and opposition delegations, agreed to revive a cease-fire in the de-escalation zone and the retreat of the rebels 20 km in depth of Idlib.

The al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, the striking force in Idlib, refused the cease-fire and the planned retreat.

