Honda says it will stop making autos in Argentina in 2020

14 August 2019 03:18 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Tuesday said it will stop producing automobiles in Argentina next year as part of a global shift in how it shares production between regions, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Honda said its Campana plant in the province of Buenos Aires, which produces the HR-V model, will focus solely on making on motorcycles. Honda started making motorcycles in Argentina in 2006 and began auto production there in 2011.

Responding to Reuters questions, Honda said in a statement the decision was part of a global reorganization of auto production and was unrelated to the results of the primary elections in Argentina on Sunday.

Around 1,000 employees work in Honda Argentina, and the company is in talks with the local union to offer a buyout for the

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Honda to recall 222,674 Accord vehicles in China
Other News 8 August 12:50
GAC Honda to recall 94,680 vehicles
China 20 July 08:21
Honda recalls 137,000 SUVs for sudden air bag deployments
US 23 May 08:37
Honda will stop car production in Turkey after 2021
Turkey 9 April 08:53
Honda will stop car production in Turkey after 2021
World 8 April 11:38
Honda, Hino hitch ride with self-driving car service venture of SoftBank, Toyota
World 28 March 12:46
Latest
Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in U.S. against French digital tax
World 02:56
Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals
World 02:10
Tech leads Wall Street higher as tariff delay sparks rally
World 01:55
Ryanair's Irish pilots agree to talks as strike looms
World 01:36
Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio: Bloomberg
World 00:59
Clashes at Hong Kong airport after flights halted
World 00:41
Dollar, yuan jump after U.S. makes trade concessions to China
World 13 August 23:55
More than 12.8 million people in China affected by Typhoon Lekima
World 13 August 23:20
Champions League: “Karabakh” played with APOEL
Society 13 August 22:40