4 killed in road accident in north India

24 August 2019 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

At least four people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and truck in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred near Dharampur village in Mungrabadshahpur area of Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that out of five, three people died on the spot while the fourth person succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

He added that one person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

