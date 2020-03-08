Two suspected al-Shabab militants killed in northeast Kenya

Two suspected al-Shabab militants were killed on Friday in Garissa county near the Somalia border, the police said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The police said they also recovered firearms and three magazines loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition from the militants, who were demanding ransom from some Kenyan whom they were holding hostages.

The police said the national police reservists (NPR) officers had received information from members of the public that there were bandits who were holding hostages demanding for a ransom.

"The seven NPR officers proceeded to the scene where they met two armed bandits and exchange of fire. The two bandits were fatally shot," said the police in a report.

There has been heightened security around the country with security agencies at an unprecedented state of alert amid the latest reports that al-Shabab might be planning attacks against Kenya in unspecified locations.

The police have also stepped up security around vital installations likely to be targets of attacks by al-Shabab operatives. Enditem