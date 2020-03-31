Prime Minister's video conference with the Heads of Indian Missions

World 31 March 2020 12:10 (UTC+04:00)
Prime Minister's video conference with the Heads of Indian Missions

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a videoconference with the Heads of all of India’s Embassies and High Commissions worldwide at 1700 hrs today. This conference—the first such event for Indian Missions worldwide—was convened to discuss responses to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister noted that extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, which was why even in this globalized era, most of the world had quarantined itself. This was an unavoidable step taken to fight this pandemic, but it was also hugely consequential, as the closure of the globalized system has had an extensive and far-reaching impact upon the international transport system, financial markets and the global economy.

Prime Minister said that India had taken unprecedented and early steps in response to this pandemic from mid-January this year, to reduce the risk of importing the infection, and thereafter to prevent a large outbreak. This included the world’s largest quarantine and lock-down, implemented by India.

The Prime Minister complimented Heads of Missions for their efforts to evacuate Indians stranded abroad in some of the epicentres of the crisis. He also exhorted them to take steps on five specific counts:

i. To ensure their own health and safety, and that of their teams and families;

ii. To attend to Indians who remain in various foreign countries, given the uncertainty of continuing international travel restrictions. He called on Heads of Indian Missions to help boost the morale of such compatriots abroad, and to help them address issues arising from their unplanned stay abroad, with their host Governments, and also to address other problems Indians might face abroad, including arranging shelter, where necessary and feasible;

iii. To stay alert and identify in their countries of accreditation best practices, innovations, scientific breakthroughs and sources to procure medical equipment, for India’s fight against COVID-19. He also advised Heads of Mission to suitably publicize the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilize donations from abroad;

iv. Since this crisis also impacts upon the economy, PM advised Heads of Mission to also focus on ensuring that commerce in essential supplies, logistics chains, remittances and so on are unaffected, through their coordination with foreign partners;

v. To continue to pay close attention to the evolving international political and economic situation, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, ten Heads of Mission, in Beijing, Washington DC, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul, Male, and Seoul offered their perspectives to PM and the rest of the audience. They shared feedback regarding appreciation in their countries of accreditation of the resolute measures taken by India to combat this pandemic.

Heads of Missions outlined their efforts to help Indians stranded abroad, in particular, students and workers. They also reported efforts to identify medicine, medical devices, technologies, research and other measures which might help in India’s own national effort to fight this pandemic. Heads of Mission also reported lessons learned in other countries, and their best practices, in the global fight against COVID-19. In our neighbourhood, Heads of Mission underlined measures to assist the national responses of those countries, using the special fund created at India’s initiative for SAARC countries to combat COVID-19. The Heads of Mission also expressed gratitude for the guidance and inspiration from PM for their work.

In conclusion, Prime Minister emphasized that India’s Missions abroad may well be far from home, but they remain full participants in India’s fight against COVID-19. He emphasized that the unity and alertness of all Indians would help safeguard the nation’s future.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia
Number of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia
IMF: Outbreak of COVID-19 affects Georgian economy
IMF: Outbreak of COVID-19 affects Georgian economy
Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund
Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkmen state concern opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 12:29
President Ilham Aliyev: All work carried out in Azerbaijan, decisions being made pursue one goal only: to get out of this difficult situation with minimum losses and protect our citizens as much as possible Politics 12:28
Critical characteristic that modulates pandemic potential of novel coronavirus revealed Other News 12:27
Azerbaijan's economy minister talks sectors to be supported (VIDEO) Economy 12:22
Indonesia to suspend foreign arrivals as coronavirus cases, deaths rise Other News 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev: If we hadn’t paid due attention to healthcare system, our capabilities today would not be sufficient to provide for our needs Politics 12:15
Prime Minister's video conference with the Heads of Indian Missions World 12:10
Number of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia Georgia 11:55
Turkish Embassy: Armenia must leave occupied territories of Azerbaijan Politics 11:55
Uzbek Ministry of Health invites expert from South Korea amid coronavirus spread Uzbekistan 11:51
Turkmenistan oil and gas complex to buy laboratory reagents via tender Tenders 11:50
New ceramic plant commissioned in Turkmenistan Business 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Patients with coronavirus are currently most sensitive group and provision of necessary medical services to them is most important issue now Politics 11:46
Tanzania confirms its first coronavirus death Other News 11:32
Azerbaijan's MFA makes statement on March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 10:55
Norway's credit for airlines gets regulatory approval Europe 10:47
IMF: Outbreak of COVID-19 affects Georgian economy Business 10:47
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913 Europe 10:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 31 Finance 10:46
Second lethal coronavirus case confirmed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:45
Publication on March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s official Facebook page (PHOTO) Politics 10:45
Central Bank of Uzbekistan extends credit payment terms Finance 10:39
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister discloses sectors less affected by coronavirus Economy 10:30
Customs continue to operate in southern provinces of Iran Business 10:17
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on March 31 Economy 10:05
Uzbekistan reports eight new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:05
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: Restrictions applied by state to economic activity primarily affect micro-entrepreneurs Economy 09:53
Large donations made to Georgian StopCov fund Finance 09:51
Azerbaijan's State Border Service talks Armenian media false information Politics 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Thailand reports 127 new coronavirus cases, one death Other News 09:22
Coronavirus epidemic 'far from over' in Asia - WHO official Other News 09:18
Japan coronavirus infections top 2,000 cases Other News 08:46
Kazakhstan reports 17 new coronavirus cases Kazakhstan 08:21
First U.S. military servicemember dies from coronavirus US 07:57
Trump says coronavirus guidelines may get tougher; 1 million Americans tested US 07:25
S. Korea reports 125 new virus cases, total now at 9,786 Other News 06:51
Novel coronavirus death toll in US tops 3,000 — university (UPDATE) US 06:27
Chinese mainland reports zero increase in domestic COVID-19 cases Other News 05:53
US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers US 05:31
1 million people tested for COVID-19 in U.S. US 05:13
Indian police fire tear gas at jobless workers defying coronavirus lockdown Other News 04:49
103 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reported in Georgia, 20 recovered from virus Georgia 04:26
61 hospitals in Wuhan ready to receive non-COVID-19 patients Other News 03:34
US wants to send $100 million in medical aid to Italy US 02:49
Air New Zealand to lay off 3,500 employees as virus halts travel Other News 02:15
Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets Europe 01:41
Coronavirus cases in Turkey surpass 10,000 Turkey 01:09
Italy sees 812 more coronavirus deaths, but new cases fall steeply Europe 00:23
March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 00:01
Belarus COVID-19 cases rise to 152 Other News 30 March 23:28
Another provocation of Armenian Armed Forces suppressed: Azerbaijan’s State Border Service Politics 30 March 22:21
Azerbaijani state to support payment of interest on business loans Economy 30 March 22:20
Finland extends coronavirus restrictions by one month: PM Europe 30 March 21:58
Number of coronavirus cases in Moldova up to 298 Other News 30 March 21:34
Iranian Cabinet of Ministers approves prices for some products Business 30 March 20:59
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia Politics 30 March 20:57
Putin, Trump discuss closer cooperation in fighting Covid pandemic, says Kremlin Russia 30 March 20:46
Azerbaijan sets additional measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 30 March 20:19
Review of production in Azerbaijani non-oil sector from January through February 2020 Business 30 March 20:00
Azerbaijani president changes decree on State of Emergency Politics 30 March 19:48
Azerbaijani analysts: Gold begins to rise in price again Finance 30 March 19:47
Russia's Gazprombank welcomes reaffirmation of Azerbaijan's "BB +" level in S&P rating Oil&Gas 30 March 19:14
Georgia declares countrywide quarantine Georgia 30 March 18:45
Uzbekistan temporarily lifts customs duties on import of medical products Finance 30 March 18:33
Kazakh oil extracting company Ozenmunaygaz to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 30 March 18:23
Iran's National Development Fund resumes fund allocation for Sadaf Assaluyeh Petrochemical project Oil&Gas 30 March 18:08
Azerbaijani company talks transition to work online Business 30 March 18:08
Iran's ports continue to operate during Nowruz holidays Transport 30 March 18:05
Azerbaijan's parliament ratifies joining another international document Politics 30 March 17:53
Exports of products via Iran's Semnan province announced Business 30 March 17:52
How much will US sanctions cut from Iran’s oil revenues? Oil&Gas 30 March 17:49
How coronavirus-ready is Iran's telecommunication infrastructure? Business 30 March 17:45
IHS Markit forecasts staggering number in oil supply and demand balance Oil&Gas 30 March 17:40
Iran says no manufactures helping to curb coronavirus are to be shut down Iran 30 March 17:23
Georgia continues to build its part of East-West international highway Construction 30 March 17:16
Total coronavirus cases count exceeds 300 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 30 March 17:13
Volume of money transfers to Uzbekistan significantly increases Finance 30 March 17:05
Germany expands export loan guarantees in response to coronavirus Europe 30 March 17:02
Iran extends visas for foreigners for 3 months Iran 30 March 16:57
Iran's IMIDRO assigns funds to import face masks Business 30 March 16:51
Kazakhstan’s Mangistauenergomunay to buy uninterrupted power modules via tender Tenders 30 March 16:46
CAERC talks development of financial startups, digitalization processes in Azerbaijan ICT 30 March 16:44
Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey revealed Turkey 30 March 16:28
Azerbaijani diaspora continues to support compatriots in Ukraine (PHOTO) Politics 30 March 16:26
Thailand earmarks further $15 billion for coronavirus crisis Other News 30 March 16:23
Azerbaijan confirms 64 new coronavirus cases, 11 recover Politics 30 March 16:22
Kazakhstan suspends visa free regime for foreign citizens amid coronavirus spread Tourism 30 March 16:21
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Equinor sign co-op agreement (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 30 March 16:19
Norway says its economy may contract 4% this year Europe 30 March 16:17
UK banks could review 2020 dividends due to pandemic Europe 30 March 16:17
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to rules related to air transportation Economy 30 March 16:15
Netanyahu self-isolating after aide tests positive for coronavirus Israel 30 March 16:14
Georgia allocates funds to stockpile essential food products Business 30 March 16:14
European Commission allocates 140M euros to EaP to fight COVID-19 Politics 30 March 16:07
Another innovation at UNEC Society 30 March 15:57
Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September US 30 March 15:57
IAG says British Airways extends credit facility Europe 30 March 15:53
Bulgaria to spend over 1 billion levs to support employment Europe 30 March 15:48
Volume of gasoil transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 30 March 15:48
All news