Turkey's jewelry export to Azerbaijan drops in 1Q2020

World 20 April 2020 18:04 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on import of some cement goods Business 18:32
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 21 Oil&Gas 18:32
President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11.6M for renovation of roads in Baku Politics 18:28
Azerbaijani satellite operator's revenues greatly increase ICT 18:25
Cargo transshipment volume from Iran via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 18:22
Cargo transshipment from Libya via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 18:22
Kazakhstan sees increase of cargo transportation volumes via railways Transport 18:19
IBRD to allocate funds to Georgia Finance 18:07
Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 79 people recovered Society 18:03
Revenues of Azerbaijani mobile operators increase in 1Q2020 ICT 17:49
Production of Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company increases Oil&Gas 17:48
Turkmenistan aiming to expand its petrochemical sector Oil&Gas 17:46
Turkmen Ministry of Industry extends tender for construction of laminate flooring workshop Tenders 17:27
Azerbaijan increases import of wood, furniture from Turkey Turkey 17:19
Norwegian says 4,700 jobs at risk after unit bankruptcies, contracts axed Europe 17:17
Export of Turkish cars to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020 Turkey 17:14
Iran's carpet exports decrease Business 17:14
Iran seeks to fight sanctions and coronavirus Iran 17:13
IMF's Georgieva says coronavirus crisis is worst since Great Depression US 17:06
Turkey's chemical exports to Israel up in 1Q2020 Turkey 16:54
Subsidiary of KazMunayGas to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 16:52
Export of Turkish chemicals to Turkmenistan declines Turkey 16:50
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank restructures loans within its anti-crisis plan Business 16:43
Central Bank of Uzbekistan talks situation in country's banking sector Finance 16:41
Gypsum production in Azerbaijan increases manifold Construction 16:37
Turkey's exports of chemicals to Tajikistan down Turkey 16:34
Number of cars registered in Kazakhstan in 1Q2020 disclosed Transport 16:32
EU stands ready to continue supporting Georgia Business 16:31
Iran's minister talks Law Enforcement Force of Iran helping with 'social distancing plan' Iran 16:16
NIGC official talks delays in Iran's gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 16:13
Total reaffirms its commitment to wind energy Oil&Gas 16:09
Iran's Chabahar Free Trade Zone to use foreign investment for manufacturing methanol Oil&Gas 16:07
Azerbaijan's Texno-Atinak LLC talks implementing large construction project abroad Construction 16:06
Uzbekistan sees growth in GDP in 1Q2020 Finance 15:48
Number of companies with Iranian capital in Turkey up in 1Q2020 Turkey 15:45
Turkmen Ministry extends tender for construction of wood waste processing enterprise Tenders 15:42
Turkish textile company to invest in construction of residential complexes in Uzbekistan Construction 15:35
Oil output volume at Azerbaijan’s Kursangi and Garabagli fields announced Oil&Gas 15:23
Demand for hazelnuts grows in Georgia Business 15:23
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 14-17 Oil&Gas 15:16
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to purchase equipment Tenders 15:14
Turkmenhimiya State Concern opens tender to purchase phosphoric fertilizers Tenders 15:11
Iran opens roads after a month of block, due to coronavirus outbreak Iran 14:55
Prices forecast for Iran's housing market uncertain Business 14:51
SOCAR Petroleum increases number of filling stations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:46
Uzbekistan's import of electrical goods from Turkey down in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:44
Number of Chinese companies registered in Turkey slightly up Turkey 14:42
Georgia's leading bank prepares to enter Uzbek bank sector Finance 14:39
National Iranian South Oil Company opens tender to purchase electromotor Tenders 14:37
ADB helps Uzbekistan to improve country's environmental sustainability Finance 14:32
Iran revelas funds spent on Chabahar-Zahedan railway Transport 14:31
Uzbekistan's money supply declines in 1Q2020 Finance 14:20
Azerbaijani Ministry of Health recommends everyone to wear masks Society 14:15
Kazakhstan's Astana International Financial Centre's regulator takes measures for market support Business 14:12
Azerbaijan's Kristall Plus company discloses production volume of medical alcohol Business 14:12
Iran reveals recent coronavirus statistics as of April 20 Iran 14:07
Turkmenistan sells diesel, base oil to Switzerland, Malta, Kazakhstan Business 14:05
The 8 vaccines against stress during the Coronavirus Society 14:04
Schlumberger sees decline in production, drilling revenues Oil&Gas 13:56
Oil falls as stocks fill, earnings set to shrink Oil&Gas 13:56
So-called "presidential election" in Nagorno-Karabakh is a clear violation of international law: Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:42
Iran's Mostazafan Foundation active on stock market, continues coronavirus-related aid Business 13:35
Iranian miners in West Azerbaijan Province donate money to healthcare sector Iran 13:31
Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia nearing 400 Georgia 13:28
Turkmenistan to build carpet workshop Business 13:27
FIDs on LNG projects to be affected by declining oil prices Oil&Gas 13:23
Total liabilities of Azerbaijani leading insurers disclosed Economy 13:11
Iran announces amount of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 13:09
Kyrgyzstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 13:07
Iran develops new screening app to trace coronavirus cases Iran 13:06
Turkmenistan cuts down import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 13:00
Life in the era of COVID-19 Other News 13:00
Iran reveals number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan province Business 12:59
TAP updates on progress as of late March Oil&Gas 12:59
Turkmenistan to hold talks with number of international institutions Turkmenistan 12:57
Philippines records 19 new coronavirus deaths, 200 more cases Other News 12:53
New Zealand extends lockdown by a week, to ease measures on April 27 Other News 12:51
Britain secured 25 million protective gowns from China Europe 12:49
Danske Bank board proposes no dividends be paid for 2019 Europe 12:47
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds deposit auction Finance 12:42
President Ilham Aliyev: In current conditions attempts to deceive the state will be tantamount to betrayal Politics 12:41
Produce in Georgia program expands Business 12:38
President Ilham Aliyev: We will provide 90,000 unemployed people with public jobs Politics 12:36
President Ilham Aliyev: For two months, state should pay 190 manats a month not to 200,000, but 600,000 people Politics 12:28
China slightly increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 12:27
Iran abolishes export duty on onion and chicken Business 12:26
Iranian knowledge-based company replaces Canadian supplier in telecommunications industry Business 12:25
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated newly-reconstructed main administrative, scientific, educational and laboratory complex of AzerEnergy OJSC (PHOTO) Politics 12:24
Kyrgyzstan actively importing leather products from Turkey Turkey 12:19
President Ilham Aliyev: Today we clearly see professionalism of our doctors Politics 12:19
Car production decreases in Iran Business 12:17
Dollar rate's growth in Uzbekistan slows down Finance 12:15
Singapore confirms record jump of 1,426 COVID-19 cases Other News 12:14
South Korea’s companies ready to cooperate with Turkmenistan Business 12:13
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that extension of quarantine regime is the only right decision Politics 12:09
President Ilham Aliyev: National accord in the country has grown to an unprecedented level Politics 12:02
Cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 12:00
Gold coin price drops in Iran Business 11:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Main priorities for us during pandemic are people's health, their social protection and growth of economic activity in accordance with situation Politics 11:57
