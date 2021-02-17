Mount Etna’s eruption recorded on Sicily
An eruption of Sicily’s Mount Etna was recorded on Tuesday, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the agency, the eruption from a crater on the south-eastern slope was accompanied by ejection of volcanic ash and lava flows. The heightened volcanic activity was recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at 16:10 local time (18:10 Moscow time).
Mount Etna, the largest active European volcano is under constant observation of specialists. Usually its activity does not represent any threat to residents.
