China’s Long March-5B carrier rocket’s last stage enters atmosphere

The wreckage of the last stage of China’s Long March-5B carrier rocket (CZ-5B), which put to the orbit the module of the Chinese station, on Sunday entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean and the bulk of debris burnt, the China Manned Space Engineering Office stated, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At 10:24 on May 9 the wreckage of the last stage of the Long March 5 B 2 carrier rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere. The falling area is located in the surrounding waters of 72.47°E and 2.65°N. Most of the debris burnt during the re-entry process," the statement said.

On April 29, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) using the Long March-5B carrier rocket put to the orbit the main module of the country’s space station. The launch was successful.