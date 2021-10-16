UN chief welcomes unilateral cease-fire in CAR

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the unilateral declaration of a nationwide cease-fire by the government of the Central African Republic (CAR), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The secretary-general commended the critical step in line with the Joint Roadmap for Peace in the Central African Republic adopted by the international conference on the Great Lakes Region on Sept. 16, said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

Guterres called on all the other parties in the CAR to immediately respect the cease-fire and renew efforts to implement the 2019 peace agreement. He urged all parties to engage constructively through an inclusive political dialogue, said the statement.

The secretary-general reiterated his commitment to continue mobilizing the international community to support the government and people of the CAR in their quest for peace, reconciliation, and development, it said.