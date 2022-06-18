Rain-triggered building collapse kills 5 in China's Guangxi

Five people were confirmed dead after heavy rain hit part of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The local meteorological department said torrential rain lashed Rongshui Miao Autonomous County and Rongan County, under the city of Liuzhou, from Friday night to Saturday morning, with precipitation of up to 385.6 mm in some areas.

Five people went missing in Gudu Village of Rongshui county after a wooden building collapsed. A team of over 100 people from local emergency management, natural resources, firefighting, and health departments has been dispatched for rescue operations.

The county government said Saturday evening that all the five missing residents were found dead, and search work has ended.

Nearby residents have been moved to safe places. Traffic has resumed, and the water supply has been restored. Power supply and communication signals are under repair.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the area until June 21.