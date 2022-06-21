India has a lot of interest in boosting semiconductor industry

Addressing BYJU’S Embracing Education’s AI-driven Revolution Conference, Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said that India has a lot of interest in boosting its semiconductor industry, Trend reports citing The Print.

Global Dialogue Forum in partnership with the Indian Association for The Club of Rome organized a conference – BYJU’S Embracing Education’s AI-driven Revolution on June 18 and 19 where experts from across the world discussed the latest technological advancements in education and their implications.

Byju’s Co-founder and Director Divya Gokulnath delivered a special address at the conference.

While delivering his remarks, Fillon-Ashida Pierrick, a European Commission official, said that AI is a varied tool but it is important to know the limits of such tools. He also said one must look at the past to predict the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Furthermore, Shreyas Jayasimha, co-founder of Aarna Law spoke on the development of 5G and AI.

“AI driven revolution is for societal and individual good. Responsibility lies with us as technology is means to an end, not an end in itself. The seminar and proceedings by the Global Dialogue Forum in association with The Club of Rome India are timely and meaningful,” he said. He also spoke on India’s world-class potential in education.

Meanwhile, clarifying the National Education Policy (NEP), AICTE chairperson Sahasrabudhe, said that no language has been left aside.

“In schools and colleges, students are free to learn any language. Mandarin, German, French, Japanese.. one of the languages to be learned by students. They are all like open electives. We are not forcing any language on anyone. All languages are equal including Indian languages. There is no overemphasis.”

“All Indian languages are also equally important like Tamil, Punjabi, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali or Telugu. In a similar way, all foreign languages are also equal,” he added.

“There is a lot of interest in starting the semiconductor industry in India. These industries are located in Taiwan, in South Korea. Although technology comes from the US ..most of the manufacturing happens here and therefore we are building a database of all the languages that are spoken this side to be learned by our students so that they can go there and do internships as well,” he said.