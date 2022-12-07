Peru's Castillo threatens to dissolve Congress as political crisis deepens

Peru's embattled President Pedro Castillo said on Wednesday he would dissolve Congress by decree, hours before he was set to face an impeachment trial, throwing the Andean country into a full-on constitutional crisis, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The move, which appears to break normal legal channels to resolve issues between the powers of government, sparked resignations by key ministers from Castillo's government and allegations of a "coup" by members of Congress and others.

In an address, Castillo announced a "government of exception" and called for new legislative elections to take place. He said he would respect the current economic model of the country, the world's No. 2 copper producer, while Congress was temporarily dissolved.

It was unclear whether Castillo would actually be able to dissolve Congress. Lawmakers appeared set to move ahead with the impeachment debate and vote, the third attempt to impeach the leftist former teacher since he came to office last year.

"In response to the clamor from citizens throughout the country, we make the decision to establish an emergency government aimed at restoring the rule of law and democracy," Castillo said in a speech.