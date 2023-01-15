Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 15 January 2023 23:26 (UTC +04:00)
Arsenal take North London bragging rights with win at Tottenham

Arsenal powered to their first Premier League win at Tottenham in nine years as the leaders took advantage of Hugo Lloris' blunder to seal a 2-0 victory in Sunday's north London derby, Trend reports citing Beinsports.

Mikel Arteta's side were gifted the lead by Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris, who pushed Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net early in the first half.

Martin Odegaard added Arsenal's second goal with a superb long-range strike before the interval.

Arsenal's first league double over their bitter rivals since 2013-14 moved them eight points clear of second placed Manchester City after the champions' defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

