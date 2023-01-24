Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Vucic says may resign if it helps save Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday he will not hesitate to resign if his resignation helps save his country, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Anyway, this is my last mandate. I know my duties. If there is a need to save the state and win time, I won’t hesitate. <�…> I am living for my country. I am my country’s soldier and will do what is in the state’s interests at a certain point," he said in an address to the nation.

At a meeting with the leaders of the country’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party on Sunday, Vucic said he was ready to quit as the political force leader.

