Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Japanese prime minister invites Zelensky to G7 summit meeting online February 24

World Materials 17 February 2023 00:01 (UTC +04:00)
Japanese prime minister invites Zelensky to G7 summit meeting online February 24

Follow Trend on

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, which this year holds the presidency of the Group of Seven (G7), has invited Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to participate in a G7 summit meeting online on February 24, Kyodo news agency reports on Thursday, citing sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to its sources, the issue of inviting Zelensky to the in-person summit, which will Japan will host on May 19-21 in Hiroshima, may be raised at the upcoming meeting online.

The talks of the G7 leaders will be the first this year under the Japanese presidency.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more