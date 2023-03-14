Putin to hold talks with Assad on March 15

The presidents of Russia and Syria Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad will hold talks in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian Arab Republic President Bashar Assad will hold talks in the Kremlin on March 15," the statement said.

Putin and Assad last met in September 2021 when the Syrian president came to Moscow. Assad had traveled to Moscow several times before then for talks with his Russia counterpart, for example in May 2018, November 2017 and October 2015. The presidents also held a virtual meeting in November 2020, and spoke by phone at the start of February of this year.

Putin traveled to Syria for meetings with Assad twice over the recent years: in December 2017 and January 2020.