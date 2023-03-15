Storm causes power outage, flight suspension in U.S. San Francisco

An atmospheric river arrived in U.S. Northern California Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rains and high wind throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

There were 155,393 customers without power in the Bay Area as of Tuesday noon, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said.

"The storm is hitting PG&E's service area hard," the utility said.

A wind gust of 74 mph was measured just before noon at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The Federal Aviation Administration briefly suspended flights from taking off, according to SFO.

"We still expect delays and cancellations due to wind conditions," a spokesperson said.

According to the FlightAware tracking website, there have been at least 345 delays and 38 cancellations at SFO.