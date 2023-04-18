JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to face questioning in Jeffrey Epstein cases

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon to set aside two days for depositions about what he knew about the bank's relationship with former client Jeffrey Epstein, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by women who claim that Epstein sexually abused them, and by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the late financier had a home.

JPMorgan is separately suing former private banking chief Jes Staley, claiming he concealed what he knew about Epstein and should cover losses it may incur in the two lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Dimon can be questioned by the plaintiffs' lawyers for five hours, and by Staley's lawyer for two hours.