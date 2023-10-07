Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israel to use all available resources to safeguard its citizens - Israeli diplomat

World Materials 7 October 2023 14:21 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Israel will try to protect its citizens by any means necessary and is not afraid of a large-scale campaign in Gaza, Yoav Bistritsky, who is Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Dick, wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He noted that Israel will make terrorists pay in full for what they have done and is ready to act appropriately until it achieves its goals.

Hamas will bear responsibility for these events and consequences, the official added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

