Egypt continues negotiations with Israel on delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Egypt is still negotiating with Israel to allow humanitarian aid and fuel convoys into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings, said a senior Egyptian official, Trend reports.

According to the information, Israel insists on verification of all aid deliveries and wants assurances that this aid will not benefit Hamas.

The parties are reportedly discussing the possibility of allowing holders of foreign passports in the Gaza Strip to travel to Egypt from the enclave.

The Egyptian side proposes that the departure process be controlled by the security services of Egypt and the UN, but Israel has not yet given an answer.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.