BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 52% in four weeks compared to the previous 28 days.

This was reported by the World Health Organization, Trend reports.

“Globally, the number of new coronavirus cases increased by 52% in the 28-day period from November 20 to December 17, 2023, compared to the previous 28-day period, with more than 850,000 new cases reported,” the statement said.