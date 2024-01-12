Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
World Materials 12 January 2024 03:53 (UTC +04:00)
Houthis to retaliate against airstrikes in Yemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement from Yemen will retaliate in case of airstrikes by the US and UK, a spokesman for the movement said, Trend reports.

“We will respond if the US and UK launch airstrikes in Yemen,” he said.

Earlier, The Times newspaper journalist Stephen Swinford reported on his account on the social network X that on the night of January 11-12, the UK and the US could carry out air strikes on military targets of the rebel Ansar Allah movement in Yemen.

