Musk's company Neuralink implants neurochip into human brain for first time

World Materials 30 January 2024 08:27 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. On January 28, the first human received an implant from the neurotechnology company Neuralink, founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, Elon Musk wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

It is noted that initial results show indicate promising results from the device.

Elon Musk added that Neuralink's first product is called Telepathy, which provides the ability to control your phone and computer just by thinking. According to Musk, the first users of this technology will be people who have lost control of their limbs.

