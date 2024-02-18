World Bank allocates grant to Kazakhstan for healthcare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The World Bank Pandemic Fund has allocated a grant to Kazakhstan, the press service of the country's Ministry of Health says, Trend reports.

According to the information, funds from this fund will be used to solve the problems of the country's healthcare system in various areas, including epidemiological surveillance, border control, laboratory safety, early detection and response, as well as personnel training.

The grant launch ceremony was attended by the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, the WHO representative in Kazakhstan, the executive director of the Pandemic Fund, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions. The implementation of this grant in the country will be coordinated by the WHO country office, providing general technical support to the Ministry of Health of the Republic.