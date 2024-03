BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The US and UK attacked the airport in the city of Hodeidah, Trend reports.

The airport is under the control of the rebel Ansar Allah movement (Houthis).

It is reported that earlier coalition forces attacked objects of the Ansar Allah movement located in the area of ​​the port of Ras Isa near the city of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

There were no reports of dead or injured.