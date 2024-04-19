World economy getting to very soft landing, says IMFC chair

“This is very important to make sure that the way forward we are all collectively working in a cooperative manner to deal with the challenges that we face. In precautionary balances, we are expected to reach medium-term targets of SDR $25 billion for the first time this month. This is a target that we set for ourselves about 15 years ago, and achieving it this month is really good. It basically provides a very good buffer to support membership and deal with shocks,” he explained.

The Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group kicked off on April 15. At the heart of the gathering are meetings of the joint Development Committee and the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discuss progress on the work of the World Bank Group and the IMF. The Spring Meetings bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. The main ministerial meetings and events will take place April 17–19, with other events and activities taking place during the week, April 15–20. Finally, as Al-Jadaan said it was agreed on the IMF way forward, supporting the debt restructuring under the G20 common framework agreements.