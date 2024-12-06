Former Turkish FM elected as new OSCE Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Feridun Sinirlioğlu, the former Turkish foreign minister and former permanent representative to the UN, has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports, referring to foreign media.

The current OSCE chairperson, Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg, announced the appointment.

"Congratulations to the new leadership of the OSCE. Feridun Sinirlioğlu (Türkiye) is the Secretary-General, Maria Telalian (Greece) is the head of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, Christophe Kamp (Netherlands) is the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, and Jan Braathu (Norway) is the Representative on Freedom of the Media," Borg shared in a post on his X page.

This decision was made during the 31st meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, held on December 5-6 in Malta, with the agreement of all 57 participating states.

The Secretary General of the OSCE is elected for a three-year term by the member countries.