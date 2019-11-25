Lebanon business group urges general strike to push for end to crisis

25 November 2019 23:12 (UTC+04:00)

A major Lebanese business group called on Monday for a three-day general strike to press divided politicians to form a government and end a crisis that has brought the economy to a standstill, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Lebanon has faced five weeks of protests, fueled by anger at corruption among sectarian politicians who have governed for decades. Demonstrators want to see the entire ruling class gone from power.

Despite the unprecedented protests, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Oct. 29 and exacerbated the economic crisis, deeply divided politicians have yet to agree on a new government.

The Lebanese Economic Bodies group, which includes industrialists and bankers, called for the closure of private institutions from Thursday to Saturday to push major parties to form a new government and avert further economic damage.

“The political forces have not assumed their national responsibilities and have not shown the seriousness necessary to produce solutions to the current crisis,” it said.

Banks reopened last week after mostly being shut since unrest began on Oct. 17. Fearing capital flight and amid a hard currency shortage, commercial banks have placed tight restrictions on withdrawals and transfers abroad.

It was not clear if any banks would heed the strike call.

The hard currency shortage has spawned a black market where the price for dollars has surged since the start of unrest, reaching over 2,000 pounds to the dollar on Monday, about a third higher than the pegged rate of 1,507.5.

In its statement, the Economic Bodies group said its “escalation” would continue until a new government was formed, with further steps to be announced.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Banks erect financial 'fence' as crisis sweeps Lebanon: association head
Arab World 20 November 22:20
Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Safadi withdrawal
Arab World 18 November 02:09
Safadi Withdraws His Candidacy to Be Lebanon's Next Prime Minister
Arab World 17 November 04:06
Lebanese political parties agree on naming new PM
Other News 15 November 05:41
Lebanese President wants to restore people’s trust amid anti-government protests
World 3 November 20:41
Lending to entrepreneurs working in transport up in Kazakhstan
Finance 31 October 10:28
Latest
French PM pledges 360 mln euros to fight domestic violence
Europe 22:33
Iran allocates over $33M for rehabilitation of aqueducts
Business 21:25
Turkey-China trade turnover increased in September 2019 (Exclusive)
Turkey 21:20
U.S. Navy chief fired over handling of SEAL saga involving Trump
US 21:08
Azerbaijan sets living wage for 2020
Society 20:41
New head of office of Cabinet of Ministers appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:37
Azerbaijan’s ASAN Pay system to accept mortgage loan payments
Economy 20:23
Relying on banks to boost domestic production in Iran - wrong choice?
Business 20:20
JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec.6
Nuclear Program 19:45