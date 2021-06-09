Saudi extends residency permits, visas for stranded expats

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the extension of residency permits and visas for expats outside the kingdom, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The automatically and free of charge extension will be valid until July 31 and cover expatriates in 20 countries from which entry is suspended as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The General Directorate of Passports has started to extend the validity of residence permits, visit visas and exit and re-entry visas.

This extension decision by the Minister of Finance, comes among the continuing efforts of the kingdom to fight and deal with the repercussions of COVID-19.