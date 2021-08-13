Egypt's army kills 13 militants in North Sinai: spokesman

The Egyptian army killed 13 extremist militants in an anti-terrorism campaign in northern and central Sinai, said the military, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

During the gunfight, nine soldiers were killed or injured, Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez said in a statement.

In early August, the army said it killed 89 militants in the northeastern province of North Sinai.

Bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, North Sinai has for years been a hideout for militants.