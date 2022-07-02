Iraq exports 101 mln barrels of crude oil in June

Iraq exported 101.19 million barrels of crude oil in June, bringing in revenues worth 11.5 billion U.S. dollars, said the Iraqi Oil Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The average price for crude oil in June was 113.7 dollars per barrel, according to a ministry statement, citing statistics from the State Organization for Marketing of Oil.

A total of 97.98 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq via the Port of Basra, while about 2.91 million barrels from the northern province of Kirkuk via the Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean, it said.

The average crude oil exports in June reached 3.37 million barrels per day, it added.

Oil prices have risen in global markets since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, benefiting Iraq and other oil export countries.

Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.