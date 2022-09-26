Saudi Arabia supports peace efforts, calls on Iran to fulfill nuclear commitments

Saudi Arabia will remain supportive of international peace efforts to confront global challenges and ensure that the ambitions of future generations are realized, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in his speech at the United Nations, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

In his address at the UN 77th General Assembly, Prince Faisal also called on Iran to urgently fulfill its commitments regarding its nuclear program, to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and “take serious steps in order to build trust with the neighboring [countries] and international community.”

“Establishing international peace and security is not achieved through an arms race or possession of weapons of mass destruction, but rather through cooperation between countries to achieve development and progress,” he said.

“Hence, we urge the international community to intensify and double its efforts to prevent the spread of weapons of mass destruction and to ensure that the Middle East is free from them.”

Touching on issues of regional concern in the Middle East, the foreign minister urged for more effort to solidify security and stability. He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s keenness to cooperate with other nations to build a better future for the region, a point which was also highlighted during the Jeddah Security and Development Summit in July.

“The process of peace building and overcoming challenges, achieving security, stability and prosperity as well as reaching a comprehensive economic development, requires combined efforts, deepening of partnerships, and enhancing cultural and social exchange,” Prince Faisal said.