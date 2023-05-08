Saudi Crown Prince holds talks with US’ Sullivan in Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held negotiations with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who visited Riyadh Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince and the White House representative "discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them." The sides also discussed some aspects of international and regional agendas. Sullivan was accompanies by US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney, US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein.