Chinese Vice Premier calls for raising food safety standards

10 September 2018 03:28 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Saturday stressed the focus on solving problems in the country's food safety work while presiding over the first plenary session of the food safety commission of the State Council, Xinhua reported.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the food safety commission, said that food safety concerns the health of everyone, and is one of the top concerns of the people.

More targeted, effective and practical measures must be taken to address issues that worry the people the most, such as pesticide residues on fruits, vegetables, and crops, adulterated food, and sanitary conditions of kitchens.

He highlighted standards in the food industry as the fundamental framework for food safety, and asked for the establishment and improvement of a standard system, in order to bring China's standards in line with the international standards as soon as possible.

Supervision must be strengthened over every phase of food production, circulation and consumption, and social forces should be encouraged to take part in the supervision, according to Han.

He asked for the timely release of authoritative information, encouraged media outlets to join the supervision, and urged harsher punishments for those who violate food safety laws and regulations.

Hu Chunhua and Wang Yong, both deputy heads of the State Council's food safety commission, also attended the plenary session and delivered speeches.

