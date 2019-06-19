Chinese FM Wang Yi holds talks with Dutch counterpart

19 June 2019 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with visiting Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Noting that the Netherlands has long been at the forefront of European countries in developing relations with China, Wang said the Chinese side stands ready to facilitate high-level exchanges and push for joint efforts to pursue high-quality construction of the Belt and Road.

Wang called on the two sides to strengthen communication and coordination within such multilateral mechanisms as the Group of 20 (G20), and seek greater development of the comprehensive partnership of cooperation between the two countries.

Blok expressed his country's willingness to safeguard the free trade regime with China in a bid to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

He also said the Netherlands will provide a level playing field to enterprises of all countries including China.

Blok is paying a visit to China from June 19 to 22 at the invitation of Wang.

