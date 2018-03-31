German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions

31 March 2018 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

The German armed forces may not be able to use the Tornado fighter jet for NATO missions, according to a defense ministry report seen by Reuters.

The report says that so far, it has not been possible to build an encryption device for secure data transfer into the jet, which entered service in the 1970s.

The communication devices of the Tornado also do not meet current standards, the report said, meaning there’s a risk that information could be intercepted.

“This could in the worst case mean that the demand for an encrypted communication system for the Tornado weapons system can’t be achieved. That means the Tornado weapons system may not take part in NATO missions,” the report states.

A spokesman for the German air force said its 10 Tornado jets registered for the NATO Response Force met current requirements, without providing further details.

The report was first cited by German magazine Spiegel.

Germany wants to start phasing out the Tornado jets in 2025 and the defense ministry has said that the Eurofighter Typhoon is the leading candidate, with Lockheed Martin’s F-35 and Boeing’s F-15 and F-18 fighters also options.

An annual report released in February said Germany’s military must move faster to tackle persistent gaps in personnel and equipment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan sending metal products for new BMW plant in Germany
Economy news 31 March 08:00
Uzbekistan, Germany ink important investment agreement
Economy news 30 March 09:42
German inflation rises less than expected in March
Europe 29 March 16:30
German plane collides with El Al jet on Tel Aviv tarmac; no injuries
Israel 28 March 09:42
Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Germany
Europe 25 March 15:32
Turkish and EU leaders to hold talks in the Bulgarian city Varna on improving relations between the bloc and Ankara
Turkey 25 March 12:22
German finance minister 'seriously worried' about U.S. trade stand-off
Europe 19 March 12:23
Merkel, Xi agree to work on steel overcapacity within G20
Europe 18 March 00:19
Germany wants to use all options for talks about planned U.S tariffs
Europe 16 March 17:30
Erdogan, Merkel discuss counter-terrorism over phone
Turkey 16 March 06:39
Germany says trade war could damage global recovery
Europe 15 March 17:45
Germany's Merkel to meet Macron in Paris on Friday
Europe 14 March 17:58
Merkel elected to fourth term as German Chancellor
Europe 14 March 13:02
Turkey sends note to Germany over PYD/PKK violence
Turkey 12 March 23:13
NATO responds to Caspian naval base claims (Exclusive)
Politics 12 March 19:48
Germany's Merkel still hopes for talks on U.S. tariffs
Europe 12 March 16:57
Merkel doesn't want to speculate on next ECB president
Europe 12 March 16:16
Air Astana launches new flight to Germany
Economy news 12 March 16:00