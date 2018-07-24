German minister: We won't give in to U.S. threats on trade

24 July 2018 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Europe will not bow to threats from the United States in a trade dispute and wants to resolve it via negotiation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday before European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker heads to Washington for talks on the issue, Reuters reports.

“It is good that Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Washington tomorrow to talk and to seek a solution but we are not heading to negotiations with a pistol at our chest. I don’t think threats bring us closer to a solution,” Maas said.

“We in Europe must stick together... I hope that we succeed in resolving this via consensus but we will not be threatened and climb down so easily,” he told German public television.

