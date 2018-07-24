German minister: We won't give in to U.S. threats on trade

Europe will not bow to threats from the United States in a trade dispute and wants to resolve it via negotiation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday before European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker heads to Washington for talks on the issue, Reuters reports.

“It is good that Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Washington tomorrow to talk and to seek a solution but we are not heading to negotiations with a pistol at our chest. I don’t think threats bring us closer to a solution,” Maas said.

“We in Europe must stick together... I hope that we succeed in resolving this via consensus but we will not be threatened and climb down so easily,” he told German public television.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news