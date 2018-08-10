Flash flood triggers massive mudslide in Swiss town

A village in Chamoson, Switzerland, turned into a mud-stricken mess Tuesday after the steady stream wreaked havoc on buildings, cars and roads within its path, Sputnik reported.

According to ABC.net, the storms caused a nearby riverbed to expand and burst before the mudslide began. Though no injuries were reported following the muddy madness, it's apparent from the videos that the debris racked up substantial damage within the village.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news