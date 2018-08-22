Power blackout hits Athens

22 August 2018 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

A power blackout hit Athens on Wednesday with several districts of the Greek capital and public means of transport affected, according to national news agency AMNA, Reuters reports.

No official announcement has been made yet by the Public Power Corporation (PPC). But according to local media, the problem has been located to a PPC network station at a suburb.

Due to the power cut, the metro services have been disrupted and traffic lights were not working.

The Fire Brigade has received dozens of calls from citizens who were trapped in elevators.

