Libyan army commander, Italian FM discuss mutual cooperation

Commander of Libya's eastern-based army General Khalifa Haftar on Monday met with the Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Milanesi in Ar Rajma town in eastern Libya and discussed mutual cooperation and bilateral relations, Xinhua reported.

The two officials also discussed illegal immigration and combating terrorism, as well as the upcoming elections in Libya, according to the army's information office.

The Italian official pledged to support any UN suggestion that would guarantee Libya's stability, the information office said.

Haftar on Saturday warned that the army would "act" in case the upcoming elections are unfair.

On several occasions, the Libyan army commander stressed the need to "guarantee" the integrity of the elections.

France hosted in May a meeting on Libya with the participation of different Libyan parties to end the political crisis in the country, where the parties agreed to hold and commit to presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of 2018.

