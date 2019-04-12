Israeli spacecraft crashes onto moon after technical failures

12 April 2019 02:13 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli spacecraft Beresheet crashed onto the moon on Thursday after a series of technical failures during its final descent, shattering hopes of a historic controlled landing on the lunar surface, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The unmanned robotic lander suffered periodic engine and communications failures during the landing sequence, which lasted around 21 minutes, the support team said.

Beresheet, whose name is Hebrew for the biblical phrase ‘In the beginning’, had traveled through space for seven weeks in a series of expanding orbits around Earth before crossing into the moon’s gravity last week.

The final maneuver on Wednesday brought it into a tight elliptical orbit around the moon, around 15 km (9 miles) from the surface at its closest. From there it was a short, nail-biting and ultimately disappointing conclusion.

“It seems that a failure in our inertial measurements unit caused a chain of events in the spacecraft avionics which cut off the engines and caused us to lose the mission,” said Opher Doron, general manager of the space division at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

So far, only three nations have succeeded in carrying out a “soft”, or controlled, landing on the lunar surface: the United States, the Soviet Union and China.

Beresheet would have been the first craft to land on the moon that was not the product of a government program. It was built by state-owned IAI and Israeli non-profit space venture SpaceIL with $100 million funded almost entirely by private donors.

Still, the spacecraft achieved some milestones.

“It is by far the smallest, the cheapest spacecraft ever to get to the moon,” said Doron. “It’s been an amazing journey, I hope we get a chance for another one.”

Shaped like a round table with four carbon-fiber legs, Beresheet stood about 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) tall. It blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Feb. 21 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and entered Earth’s orbit about 34 minutes after launch.

Its circuitous flight path was around 4 million miles (6.5 million km). A direct route from the Earth to the moon covers roughly 240,000 miles (386,000 km).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
US 10 April 20:24
AzIz director: Benjamin Netanyahu has more chances to form gov’t
Israel 10 April 17:59
Israelis go to polls in referendum on Netanyahu's record reign
Israel 9 April 08:49
Israel says Brazil opens 'diplomatic office' in Jerusalem
Israel 31 March 19:11
Turkish defense minister urges US to respect Syria’s territorial integrity
Turkey 29 March 12:56
OIC condemns recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights
Arab World 27 March 15:08
Latest
EU gives May till October for Brexit, seeking clarity
Europe 01:16
Zarif says targeting IRGC not to revive IS, Nusra
Iran 00:34
Japan reveals doomed F-35A didn't send emergency signal prior to crash
Other News 11 April 23:33
BMW achieves record car sales in March
Europe 11 April 23:25
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Pashinyan's "offer"
Politics 11 April 22:22
Azerbaijani president allocates additional funds for renovation of water supply, sewage systems in Mingachevir
Politics 11 April 21:55
Another Armenian provocation prevented at int’l event in Qatar (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 April 21:52
Azerbaijani president signs order to set up Organizing Committee for 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders
Politics 11 April 21:51
Anti-Uber protests flare in Argentina as firm prepares IPO filing
Other News 11 April 21:40