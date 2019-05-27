Tsipras calls for snap general elections in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Sunday he would call for snap general elections in the country after 2 June, Reuters and AFP reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Following the second round of local elections (on 2 June), I will ask the president to immediately call national elections", Tsipras said in a televised address Sunday, cited by AFP.

Earlier on Sunday, the leader of Greece's opposition New Democracy party which is leading in the European Parliament elections, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, called for the resignation of Alexis Tsipras.

"The prime minister must take responsibility and he must resign, and the country will head to national elections as soon as possible", Mitsotakis said.

The liberal-conservative New Democracy party is gaining 33.07 percent of the vote and is currently ahead of the ruling Syriza party, which is headed by Tsipras, by 9 points, according to preliminary results, released by the country's Interior Ministry on Sunday.

