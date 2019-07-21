Eight injured, 1,000 firefighters mobilized as fires rage in central Portugal

21 July 2019 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Eight people including a civilian have been injured in three separate fires raging across central Portugal, with about 1,000 firefighters mobilized, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fires, which started on Saturday in the district of Castelo Branco, caused severe burns to a civilian while injuring seven firefighters, reports said.

Authorities evacuated dozens of people from a village as a precaution. The country's National Authority for Civil Protection said they believe the fires would be controlled on Sunday morning.

The fires broke out after the authorities issued on Friday a three-day fire warning due to forecasted hot, dry and sporadic windy weather over the coming weekend throughout the country.

Since March, some regions have seen frequent erratically high temperatures and windy weather, resulting in wildfires that occurred far earlier in the season than usual.

The situation is not confined to Portugal. According to a research of the European Commission' Joint Research Center, wildfires in the first quarter of 2019 have burned more land in Europe than in the entire year of 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Portugal plans to invest 547 mln euros in Port of Sines
World 18 July 21:51
Portugal says Iranian visas suspended for consulate upgrade
Other News 17 July 14:52
German plane arrives in Madeira to take home bus crash survivors
World 20 April 14:21
At least 29 killed in Madeira when tourist bus veers off the road
World 18 April 12:08
Bus crash kills 28, mostly Germans, on Portugal's Madeira (UPDATED)
Europe 18 April 00:19
Azerbaijani gymnasts perform at World Cup in Portugal
Society 2 April 10:33
Latest
Azerbaijani wrestlers begin XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival with victory
Society 11:26
XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off in Baku today
Society 10:48
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Tennis competitions kicked off at XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 10:11
Panama says withdrawing flag from tanker towed to Iran, cites violations
World 09:29
Pentagon: Russia’s doctrine is challenge to US nuclear deterrent
US 08:53
Three astronauts arrive at Int'l Space Station
World 08:20
Competition schedule of Day 1 of XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival
Society 08:00
Dancing party shooting kills 4 in Mexico City
World 07:24