Shots heard in French Besançon, several people injured

26 December 2019 05:26 (UTC+04:00)

A shooting occurred in the Planoise district of Besançon. Around thirty shots were heard by local residents, according to L'Est Républicain, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the outlet, several men shot others in the middle of the night using automatic weapons. The emergency services reported at least three injured, one of them was in grave condition.

"I thought people were celebrating Christmas with firecrackers," said a local resident.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on rue de Friborg, according to initial information. The neighbourhood is now completely closed.

Teams of technicians and deminers were dispatched to the site. There is also a heavy police presence at the scene and surrounding streets.

Local residents claimed to have observed a man throwing a grenade, the outlet reported. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 19 hospitalised in northern France due to carbon monoxide poisoning
Europe 25 December 22:05
Two in custody after 13 shot at house party in Chicago
US 23 December 06:48
Macron calls for Christmas truce in French pension strikes
Europe 22 December 05:35
French forces kill 33 militants in Mali: Macron
Other News 21 December 21:25
French travelers face train disruption as pension strikes go on
Europe 21 December 18:41
Joint venture for export of Uzbekistan’s fruits, vegetables created in France
Tenders 18 December 16:44
Latest
Israeli Defence Forces say struck Hamas targets in response to rocket fired from Gaza
Israel 06:05
Around dozen soldiers killed in another Burkina Faso attack
World 03:30
At least 13 people reported dead during Christmas celebrations in Honduras
Other News 02:48
2 die of swine flu in Iraq
World 02:16
Four blasts across Baghdad injure at least 13 civilians
Arab World 01:19
Missile from Gaza Strip intercepted amid sirens sounding in southern Israel
Israel 00:27
3 adults killed, 4 children rescued in Florida murder-suicide: media
US 25 December 23:29
At least 19 hospitalised in northern France due to carbon monoxide poisoning
Europe 25 December 22:05
Azerbaijan’s budget becoming less dependent on oil
Finance 25 December 21:25