Nestle wraps up 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback, launches new program

30 December 2019 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

Swiss food giant Nestle said on Monday it had completed a 20 billion Swiss franc ($20.7 billion) share buyback program and reiterated plans for a new one up to the same amount starting next year, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Since July 4, 2017, Nestle said it had repurchased 225,186,059 of its shares at an average price per share of 88.82 Swiss francs.

“Nestle will start a new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion as announced on Oct. 17, 2019,” the company said in a statement. “Nestle plans to commence repurchases on or after Jan. 3, 2020. The new share buyback program shall be completed by the end of December 2022.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nestle institute aims to develop packaging of the future
Other News 12 September 22:21
Nestle CEO says company still committed to global confectionery
World 24 May 12:21
Nestle upbeat after U.S. and China boost first-quarter growth
World 18 April 10:59
Nestle: Azerbaijani market - high priority for us (Exclusive)
Business 10 September 2018 15:50
Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business
Business 7 May 2018 12:06
Nestle buys majority stake in organic food company Terrafertil
Other News 10 February 2018 01:37
Latest
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 21:01
Iran's petrochemical industry plays key role providing foreign currency revenues
Oil&Gas 20:56
Nuclear committee rep: Iran can take another step within JCPOA
Nuclear Program 20:41
Housing prices go up in Iran’s Tehran
Business 20:36
Iran discloses value of oil products exported by private companies
Business 20:07
Uzbekistan’s UzAuto Motors starts selling cars in new color
Business 19:54
Average monthly mortgage breaks historical record in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:37
Azerbaijani company discloses rice production volumes in 2019
Business 19:37
Iran's gov't looks to sell its companies to save for future investments
Business 19:33