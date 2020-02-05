Denmark reveals three stages of 2021 Tour de France

The 2021 Tour de France will cycle past some of Denmark's most famous monuments during three staggered stages planned to run in the country from July 2 to 4, the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

July 2 will see the Tour de France's first stage on the streets of Copenhagen. The 13-kilometer course will see riders race through the center of the Danish capital and pass several of the city's major tourist attractions, including the Little Mermaid.

The 170-kilometer second stage begins in Roskilde, 37km west of Copenhagen, on July 4, before riders start stage 3 of the race from Vejle in Jutland.

After the three stages in Denmark are completed, riders then have July 5 as a rest day, before the Tour continues the following day at stages that are yet to be announced.

