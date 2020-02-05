Denmark reveals three stages of 2021 Tour de France

5 February 2020 08:39 (UTC+04:00)

The 2021 Tour de France will cycle past some of Denmark's most famous monuments during three staggered stages planned to run in the country from July 2 to 4, the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

July 2 will see the Tour de France's first stage on the streets of Copenhagen. The 13-kilometer course will see riders race through the center of the Danish capital and pass several of the city's major tourist attractions, including the Little Mermaid.

The 170-kilometer second stage begins in Roskilde, 37km west of Copenhagen, on July 4, before riders start stage 3 of the race from Vejle in Jutland.

After the three stages in Denmark are completed, riders then have July 5 as a rest day, before the Tour continues the following day at stages that are yet to be announced.

