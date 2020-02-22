First patient dies from coronavirus in Italy
The first death from novel coronavirus has been registered in Padua, Italy, Trend reports citing Sputnik.
According to the Ansa news agency, the patient who died was a 78-year-old retired bricklayer.
Earlier in the day, the country's health officials added 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 17. The Italian government earlier announced that a quarantine would be arranged for those who had been in contact with the infected. As of today, 250 people are reportedly placed in isolation.
The new coronavirus, or COVID-19, originated in China's Hubei province and has since claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people in mainland China, with over 75,400 people infected.
The Wolrd Health Organisation declared a global health emergency over the outbreak.