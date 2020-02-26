Lufthansa announces cost savings program over coronavirus outbreak

Germany’s largest airline Lufthansa announced a cost savings program on Wednesday, including a suspension of new recruitment, to counter the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"Among other things, all new hires planned for the airline ... will be reassessed, suspended or deferred to a later date," the company said in a statement, adding it was offering staff unpaid leave.

Lufthansa said it was impossible to estimate the impact of the measures on its earnings.